High Court Orders Wontumi To Be Served By Substituted Service

Related Stories The Kumasi High Court has ordered that the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Bosiako aka Chairman Wontumi be served by substituted service in the defamatory suit filed against him by NPP's suspended General Secretary Kwabena Agyapong.



Confirming on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Counsel for the suspended General Secretary, Nana Fredua Agyemang Osborn explained that efforts to reach Chairman Wontumi by the bailiff to be served with the summons writ have proved futile.



"That is why we have gone to court for such actions be taken, copies will be posted at the NPP regional office, High Court and Circuit Court notice boards," he said.



He mentioned that once it is done, it can be concluded that he (Chairman Wontumi) has been served with copies of the writ of summons and thus can no longer evade trial.



Mr.Kwabena Agyapong hauled the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party Bernard Antwi Boasiako and the Multimedia Group before the High Court over alleged defamatory comments.



Lawyers for the embattled General Secretary are seeking from the court “an order compelling the first defendant to immediately cause to be retracted the defamatory statement via the same medium used in making them thus through the frequency modulation of the second defendant and to render an unqualified apology to the plaintiff via the same media."



“An order of the court compelling the first defendant to write a letter personally addressed to the plaintiff admitting his comments were untrue and unfortunate and given his tacit commitment never again to spew such falsehood and scandalous defamatory remarks on the person of the plaintiff."



In a notice earlier served by his lawyers, Sarfo Gyamfi and Associates and copied to Peacefmonline.com on 31st October, Mr. Agyapong asked Chairman Wontumi to retract a slanderous statement made against their client and his “tacit assurance that never again will you ever conduct yourself in such an unfortunate manner.”



According to the letter, Mr. Bernard Antwi Bosiako on October 28, 2017 on Kumasi based Nhyira FM made statements targeted at bringing the hard earned reputation of the suspended General Secretary into disrepute.



Lawyers for Mr. Kwabena Agyapong, Sarfo Gyamfi and Associates gave Chairman Wontumi a Friday 3rd November, 2017 deadline, to retract and apologize for the defamatory unsavory remarks he made against Kwabena Agyepong on the same platforms he used; Nhyira FM in Kumasi and Accra based Neat FM.



But Chairman Wontumi pooh-poohed on the demand and vowed that he "would never ever apologize to Mr. Kwabena Agyapong if that is what he is looking for.”