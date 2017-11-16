Gov’t Creates 38 New Districts

Related Stories The government has created 38 new Metropolitan, Municipal and Districts to bring governance closer to the doorstep of citizens.



This brings the number of MMDAs in Ghana to 254 from the previous 216.



The Minister of Local Government Hajia Alima Mahama laid the Legislative Instrument to back the creation of the new MMDAs in Parliament on Thursday.



She said some districts have also been upgraded or elevated to municipal status depending on the development level in the area.



Speaking to journalists after laying the LI, she said the process did not lead to the creation of new constituencies which falls under the purview of the Electoral Commission.



“We have some districts that the president has elevated into municipalities and those are not new but just elevation,” Hajia Mahama said.



She added: “Within the Metropolitan Assemblies some have grown big, so for instance, Ayawaso East has been divided into a municipality, same as Kwadaso and Oforikrom. We have not created any district that will necessitate the creation of constituencies. So we have some constituencies which have been turned into districts.”



“We have created from scratch 38 new districts. We have settled on the capitals. If there are agitations we’ll look at it,” the Minister assured.