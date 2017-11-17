Akufo-Addo Is Guggisberg Of Our Time – Wontumi

Related Stories Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako says President Akufo-Addo’s achievements for the past months can only be likened to colonial Gold Coast Governor, Brigadier-General Sir Frederick Gordon Guggisberg.



Chairman Wontumi as he is popularly called stated that, all other leaders Ghana has had have failed to come close to what Gordon Guggisberg did.



In his view, President Nana Addo is the only President who has managed to come close the late knighted Canadian-born, British colonial administrator, in terms of achievements and leadership style and not Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



“The only person I will compare to Nana Addo is Gordon Guggisberg because Nana Addo is the only president who is following his footsteps by setting good policies and developing the country even his in few months.



“Those saying Dr Kwame Nkrumah was the best President Ghana has produced should shut up because he can’t even come close to Nana Addo as far as developments in the country is concerned” he said on Accra based Neat FM.



Chairman Wontumi’s comments follows the budget for the year 2018 by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta before the house in Parliament.



The budget themed: “Putting Ghana Back to Work, according to Mr. Ofori-Atta, will stabilize the economy and offer reliefs including reducing electricity tariffs to make the private sector truly competitive and create more employment.



Mr. Antwi Boasiako commenting on the budget said during the governorship of Guggisberg, he spurred a lot of infrastructural, economic and social development, on which the gold- and cocoa-producing country’s economy has been hinged, since independence.



These achievements, he indicated is being followed carefully by the Nana Addo government and that makes him the best leader Ghana has ever had. According to Chairman Wontumi, despite the difficult circumstances the Nana Addo government inherited, his administration, this year, has begun to put in place policies and programmes for the realization of his government’s programme.



Chairman Wontumi indicated that the era where leaders make promises, get into office, and then find all kinds of reasons to say they cannot undertake those promises is not good for governance.



But President Nana Addo, he maintained is exception because he has fulfilled some of his promises and will not disappoint Ghanaians.