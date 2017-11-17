AFAG Asks NDC To Offer Constructive Criticism…As They Welcome 2018 Budget

Related Stories AFAG has welcomed the 2018 budget statement presented in Parliament on Wednesday, 15th November, 2017 'warm-heartedly'.



A statement from the group indicated that "we noted three critical pro-poor interventions which if implemented to the latter would go a long way to promote business and create wealth. These programmes; 13% reduction in domestic energy tariffs, boost for agriculture, and youth innovation programmes are worth noting".



However, "it is one thing to make a policy and another thing to implement it. AFAG wishes to urge the government to take all measures to ensure that funds appropriately utilized".



Furthermore, AFAG urged the Ministry of Finance for the prompt release of funds to forestall delays and abrogation of programmes.



Meanwhile, AFAG has called on the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) "to be constructive in their criticism and support the government, for the sake of moving the nation forward".