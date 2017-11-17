'NDC Appointees Still Working Against Government Corruption Investigations' - Group

Related Stories The Objective Media Forum has cautioned government to be wary of persons they have described as distractors, bent on frustrating the good works being implemented.



The Forum has alleged that, some public servants, who worked under the previous administration at our various state institutions, are plotting to undermine the current administration.



They asserted that because the current government has initiated an audit into activities of some past CEOs of state owned enterprises, some of them, are using some civil servants who are still at post to frustrate the investigations.



The Objective Media Forum is also claiming that, some of the current CEOs who are working extremely hard, are targets for these ‘’greedy’’ individuals. The Forum said, some persons have picked signals that, the auditing has been completed and because their names will come up for various infractions and mismanagement, they are trying to tarnish the image of those investigating them.



The Forum said, we are watching these people very closely and we will encourage them to desist from their act.



They should stop swaying the public’s attention from the ongoing probe into their mismanagement and corrupt deals. The group commended the current boss of the Free Zones Authority, Michael Okyere Baafi for his hard work and his instrumental role in the economic sector. According to them, Michael Okyere Baafi has a stock of phenomenal records and credentials that he has brought on board to promote economic development and further effectively regulate activities in free zones.



They also made mention of the current acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Boakye-Appiah for his exceptional hard work and diligence in maintaining a stable power for the country.



The Forum said, we want you people to stay off from the good works of these noble men and other such individuals working to ensure that, the current president deliver on his economic growth for the country. The Forum also commended the new administration of MASLOC under the ‘’able leadership’’ of Mr. Stephen Amoah aka Sticker.



They further mentioned the management of the Ghana Water Company, Buffer Stock and other companies for their aptness. ‘’Nana Addo has appointed competent and diligent men to manage our state owned enterprises and their competence is yielding positive results and so, we want to sound caution to those NDC persons working against the interest of the state to desist from doing so,’’ the Forum concluded.