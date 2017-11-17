Rawlings Meets Over Mahama 2020

Related Stories All ten Regional Chairmen of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), after their recent call on former President John Mahama to consider calls on him to contest as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2020 polls are lacing boots to have a frank and man-to-man jaw-jaw session with the party’s founder, Jerry John Rawlings on prospects for election 2020, THE PUBLISHER has gathered.



“We have decided to visit Mr. Rawlings in his house and discuss issues regarding what can be done together to help the NDC to win the next elections.



“We will not mince any words but rather we shall tell him whatever we think he should start doing in helping the NDC to win the elections”, Tawiah Boateng, the Eastern Regional Chairman of the NDC said on Hello FM.



The meeting, THE PUBLISHER gathered would also be used to explain convincingly and justify why the Regional Chairmen called on Mr. Mahama to consider contesting the 2020 polls and also to get Jerry John Rawlings, the party’s founder to sing to the ‘John Mahama 2020’ chorus.



Among other issues, THE PUBLISHER has been told the meeting with Jerry Rawlings would also touch on happenings within the ruling government and what ought to be done by the NDC to enable the party face the 2020 polls as united force.



Significantly, they would also discuss what Mr. Rawlings, who is very popular and charismatic, should do to help the NDC to snatch political power in 2020.



According to Mr. Tawiah Boateng, the 10 NDC Regional Chairmen believes that Mr. Rawlings can still play a crucial role in helping the NDC to oust the NPP administration.



Mr. Boateng defended the NDC Chairmen’s recent meeting with former President John Dramani Mahama, saying “it was meant to help the party win the 2020 polls”.



According to him, the NDC needs every party member onboard so they can snatch political power from the NPP during the next elections.



The statement from the Regional Chairmen, which sought to create an impression of a united NDC party rallying in unison behind a former president, rather backfired and created more division, acrimony and enmity than hitherto existed.



Other NDC big manes that has an eye on the flagbearer slot felt slighted by the open bias exhibited by the Regional Chairman, a group of leaders who ought to be unbiased.