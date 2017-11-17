Related Stories In the knowledge and the calculation of the economic team of President Akufo Addo, the 2018 Budget presented in Parliament by the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta will give more opportunities to Ghanaians to turn their lives around for the better, but Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi says God has revealed something different to him concerning 2018.



According to the Leader and Founder of Glorious Waves Church International, in the realms of the Spirit, the 2018 budget is different from what the Finance Minister read in Parliament to Ghanaians last Wednesday.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Prophet Badu Kobi insisted unless prayers are offered to God to change the situation, next year 2018 will be tougher than what Ghanaians experienced in this year 2017.



“Ghanaians will acknowledge me for this prophecy unless they pray and do something about it, because next year 2018, will be tougher than what we have experienced in this year 2017. This is the prophecy God has revealed to me concerning next year. The hardship will be unbearable for Ghanaians,” he predicted.



He stressed that the economic prospects envisaged by the Finance Minister in the 2018 budget will not go according to plan; thus “every promise this government has made concerning next year 2018 will not materialize as expected”.



“The problem of the government is that they will mention figures but in reality it will be different as they have envisaged. The year 2018 will be tough for the Government and Ghanaians in general but the economic situation will begin to turn positively a bit in 2019 and then we go for the next elections in 2020”, he revealed.



“So this is how Ghana budget will be like in 2018 and if a prophet speaks like this, there is a chance for the government to also speak to God in prayer to change the situation,...I have spoken the mind of God”, he added.



Presenting the 2018 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government in Parliament on Wednesday, Ken Ofori-Atta, said the government is committed to pursuing an agenda which will create jobs to improve the economy.



Beginning January 2018, electricity tariff for residential consumption will be reduced by 13%, the minister further disclosed.



In his address, Mr Ofori-Atta indicated that the programme “will modernise agriculture, improve production efficiency, achieve food security, and increase profitability for our farmers.”