Provide List Of People Working At Flagstaff House - Haruna Iddrisu Demands

The minority leader in parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has told the President Nana Akufo-Addo to submit the details of people that work at the office of the president to parliament.



The minority leader said " it is normal practice that the president furnishes the parliament house with details of the number of people working at the flagstaff house and that of the national security as well."



The majority leader, Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu also responded by stating that the full list of those working at the Office of the president will be made known to the house before parliament adjourns sitting in December since it is relevant that parliament knows that information.



