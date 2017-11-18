Art Exhibition, Fund-Raising In Honour Of Aliu Mahama

Aliu Mahama Related Stories As part of the fifth anniversary celebration in honour of the late former Vice-President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama, an art exhibition and a fund-raising cocktail event was held in Accra on Thursday to help raise funds for the Aliu Mahama Foundation (AMF).



Exhibition



The exhibition dubbed, “Wealth of the North,” highlighted the wealth in the northern part of the country in terms of its rich culture, traditions and potential.



On display at the exhibition were photographs that captured some memorable moments in the life of Alhaji Aliu Mahama.



It also featured some paintings by the artist, Ayambire Nsoh, who is known to be modernising the Sirigu wall paintings made by women in Bolgatanga.



The exhibition also had images by photographer Khaleb Aryee which depicted ‘kayayei’ (female head porters) in their current and aspired states.



Fund-raising



The fund-raising cocktail was graced by dignitaries from the political circle and some personalities from the corporate industry.



These included the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia.



Also present was the Special Representative of the United Nations’ General Secretary for West Africa and the Sahel, Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas; the Minority Leader of Parliament, Mr Haruna Iddrisu and the



Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Shipping Company Limited, Mr Daniel McKorley.



In support of the AMF, funds were raised through the auctioning of some of the artefacts at the exhibition.



The art exhibition is expected to close on December 6, with unsold artwork donated to the Ano Institute of Contemporary Arts.



The Chairman of the Planning Committee for the celebration, Mr Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, eulogised the former Vice-President as the first Muslim Vice-President of the Republic and a man of integrity with no controversies and scandals during his political life.



“And one cannot find, no matter how far you research, a single item of controversy about him. Not a single scandal, not a single bad word against an enemy and not a single bad word against him,” he said.



Events



Upcoming events to mark the celebrations will include a memorial lecture on December 6 by the Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta at the International Conference Centre on the theme: “Transforming Ghana beyond Aid.”



On November 25, there will be a clean-up exercise with the support of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) on the theme: “Cleaning and Greening the city in memory of Aliu Mahama” in Kumasi.



There will also be a “Soup Kitchen”, an event that will feed the homeless and the needy in the Kumasi metropolis.



The climax of the celebration will be the renaming of the Tamale Sports Stadium by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on December 10.