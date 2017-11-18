KABA Always Pushed Me To Reveal Secrets – Asiedu Nketia

Related Stories The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia says the late Asempa FM presenter, Kwadwo Asare Barfour Acheampong (KABA) always pushed him to reveal secrets.



According to General Mosquito, as he is widely known, the late broadcaster had a unique way of making his guests reveal "hidden truths" to his audience.



“KABA always pushed me to reveal details I would have otherwise not have done in interviews…he always pushed us to reveal serious details…,” he disclosed on Asempa FM hours after KABA's death was announced, Saturday.



Until his sudden death, KABA was the host of popular late afternoon political talk show, Ekosii Sen on Asempa 94.7 FM.



The General Secretary of the largest opposition party was among the numerous personalities who interviewed by the late broadcaster on late afternoon talk show, Ekosii sen on Asempa FM.



“I met KABA recently and he complained that there were times when he was accused of either being an NPP or NDC, I told him that was a sign that he was doing well…the fact that you received criticisms from those two sides meant you are doing things right,” General Mosquito disclosed.



KABA was married to Valentina Ofori Afriyie who is also a broadcaster with Accra-based Class FM, having worked many years with Radio Gold and Spirit Fm in Kumasi.



He left behind a daughter.