'Kaakaamotobi' Budget Is To Deceive Ghanaians - Pratt

The managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr says the 2018 budget has been 'masked' in a way to deceive Ghanaians.



According to him, the 2018 budget and financial statement read in parliament by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is 'Kaakaamotobi' (scary mask) because "people are not able to relate to...an act of deception".



"People are not able to relate to the budget and see how it directly affects them. And this is an act of deception. This enables the elites to carry on in a manner that confuses the people” he said during a panel discussion on Radio Gold's Alhaji and Alhaji, Saturday.



According to Kwesi Pratt, "I am very uncomfortable with the format that we have adopted as oppose to the previous format which has dealt with the nitty-gritty of our lives to the things that has affected us negatively. This change is deliberate, deceitful and meant to confound the masses...“ he underscored.