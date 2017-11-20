Graduate Unemployment: We’re Taking Action – Bawumia

Related Stories Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has said government is committed to stem the ever-growing graduate unemployment in the country.



Speaking in an address at the 18th congregation of the University for Development Studies (UDS), Dr. Bawumia gave a firm pledge that government is earnestly working to arrest the problem.



“I know you are worried about jobs. Nana Akufo Addo is going to take action. We have announced in the budget that graduate unemployment is something that we are going to deal with.”



“We are setting up the Nation Builders Corps [NBC], and next year we will be hiring 100,000 graduates into the Nation Builders Corps.”



“This will mean that on the average 462 graduates will be hired next year for every district. It will make an impact, but it will not be the end of the story.”



The Vice President appealed to the fresh graduates saying, “My appeal to you is to be responsible citizens by being the symbols of hope for our country and be the instruments of change that this country needs to address its development challenges.



“I urge you to be truthful and have the love for your country and diligently work for its development. I have no doubt in my mind that you are up to the task ahead of you. Yours is to be the problem solvers, and I urge you to work hard to achieve your dreams,” he said.





