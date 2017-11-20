Deal With vigilantism —Catholic Bishops To Govt

Related Stories Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has bemoaned the spiraling activities of vigilante groups linked to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



It has also condemned activities of land guards and nomadic herdsmen which have led to “violence on Ghanaians for a very long time.”



In this vein, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference called on the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be proactive in arresting the situation to safeguard law and order in Ghana.



“We cannot ignore the fact that land guards, political vigilante groups and nomadic herdsmen have unleashed violence on Ghanaians for a very longtime. These groups are employed by Ghanaians to protect their property but often terrorise fellow Ghanaians who have variant interests in the same property,” the Ghana Catholic Bishops said in a communiqué after their annual Plenary Assembly in Ho, Volta Region.



“Vigilante groups are creations of some politicians who use them for their political gain. While we commend Government for calling on the security agencies to stop the violent activities of land guards, vigilante groups and nomadic herdsmen; we state that we need more action than words. Government must walk the talk. We demand that our security agencies shall disengage these groups once and for all,” the communiqué added.



The Conference also spoke against mob lynching, adding that there was a need for a “radical education” to protect innocent lives.



“The culture of mob lynching of perceived criminals is a sign of an impatient society that has no trust and respect for due process, rule of law and dignity of human life.



“We recommend a radical education that acknowledges that every human life in Ghana is sacred and ought to be respected from the moment of conception to natural death. We further encourage continuous education of every Ghanaian to respect due process which is a basic tenet of our democratic dispensation,” it mentioned.