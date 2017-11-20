NPP Suspends Four Members Over School Feeding Brawl?

Related Stories The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has suspended four communicators for engaging in some illegalities in relation to the School Feeding Programme in the Northern region.



According to reports, Yusuf Danjumah and three members of the party’s regional communicators were suspended by the Northern Regional Communication Directorate of the NPP for taking sides in the school feeding programme in the region.



His suspension came after he was invited to meet a committee to answer questions on why he took it upon himself to organize a meeting for communicators without informing the communication directorate.

Yusuf Danjumah, organised a meeting with some communicators in the region to find a lasting solution to the stand-off that surrounds the school feeding program in the Northern region.



The suspended communicator is said to be faithful supporter of the Minister of Gender and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba, who has been on the wrong books of the Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu.



Yusuf Danjumah said, his relationship with the Gender Minister has come a long way that he could not fold his arms and allow her delegation to suffer in the region, adding that he has not been treated fairly.