NPP Youth Jabs Spio Over Komenda Sugar Factory

Related Stories New Patriotic Party (NPP) Boys and Girls have launched a scathing attack at the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, following what they described as “unguided and unfortunate statement” made by the latter against the Akufo-Addo-led administration over the operation of the Komenda Sugar Factory in the Central Region.



A strong-worded statement on Saturday, November 17, 2017 by the NPP group, coped to Today, noted that the NPP Boys and Girls through their competence have put the necessary measures in place to the start full-scale operations of the Komenda Sugar Factory for commercial purposes.



That achievement, according to the statement, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Team B failed completely to achieve under Dr Spio-Garbrah’s supervision as the substantive Trade and Industry Minister at the time.



The statement, which was signed by the President of the pro- NPP pressure group, Concerned Voters Movement (CVM), Mr Razak Kojo Opoku, on behalf of the NPP Boys and Girls, stressed that the Team B Men and Women of NDC could not produce a single cube of sugar at the Komenda Sugar Factory during the eight-year regime of the Mahama-led administration. “In fact the Komenda Sugar Factory under the Team B Trade and Industry Minister, Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, was just like a hencoop without birds.



“Even a commercialised ignorant person will never inaugurate a company on May 30, 2016 and shut it down on June 24, 2016 under the pretence of routine maintenance,” the statement stated. It went on to assert that “Spio-Garbrah, honestly, we don’t know how to describe the level of your failed leadership.



Why must you mislead former President John Dramani Mahama to inaugurate the Komenda Sugar Factory and shut it down less than one month after its inauguration?” It asked that how come from June 24, 2016 to January 6, 2017, Dr Spio-Garbrah could not finish his routine maintenance at the Komenda Sugar Factory?



To this end, the pro-NPP group charged Dr Spio-Garbrah to tell Ghanaians how much money was spent on the failed routine maintenance at the Komenda Sugar Factory. “Indeed the late former President, Prof John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills, was right in his decision for not appointing Dr Spio-Garbrah to serve in his government.



You should be grateful to your former President John Dramani Mahama who gave you the opportunity to serve in his government,” it said. The statement opined that the NDC delegates even doubt Dr Spio-Garbrah competence to lead them as their presidential candidate. That is why “you are always struggling to even garner 5% of the NDC delegates votes.”