Court Serves Wontumi On Notice Boards Over Kwabena Agyepong Suit

A Court suit against Bernard Antwi Boasoako, Ashanti regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairman, has been placed on three notice boards in Kumasi.



These are the Kumasi High Court, Kumasi Circuit Court and the NPP Ashanti regional office notice boards, all in the regional capital.



Bailiffs’ several attempts to personally serve Mr. Boasiako, aka ‘Wontumi’, with the suit failed as he was nowhere to be found.



Lawyers of Kwabena Agyepong, therefore prayed the court to grant ‘Substituted Service’ since Wontumi could not be located.



The High Court last week granted the ‘Substituted Service’ request of the lawyers of the plaintiff, paving the way for the respondent to be served on the said public notice boards.



Nana Agyeman Fredue Osborne, lawyer of Mr. Agyepong, made the disclosure in an interview on radio in Kumasi over the weekend.



“All attempts by the bailiffs to serve Wontumi did not materialize as he was nowhere to be found. We became frustrated about the development so we prayed the court to grant Substituted Service, which is permissible in such instances.



“The Kumasi High Court eventually granted our request and ordered that the suit be placed on three notice boards at different locations in Kumasi.



“The notice boards can be located at the Kumasi High Court, the Kumasi Circuit Court and the NPP Ashanti Regional Office at Krofrom”.



Lawyer Nana Fredua Agyeman, who sounded delighted, said the substituted service would lead to the quick hearing of the case.



Kwabena Agyepong, the suspended General Secretary of the NPP, had sued Wontumi for a staggering sum of Gh 400,000 for defaming him.



He argued that Wontumi defamed him by accusing him (Agyepong) of secretly working against the NPP when was the party’s general secretary.



He again argued that Wontumi’s claim that he (Agyepong) took a car from the NDC ahead of the 2016 polls is false and constitutes defamation.