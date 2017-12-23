“Free Education Has Come To Stay”- President

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured all children in the country that the flagship programme of his government, the Free Senior High School has come to stay.



‘’Whatever we can do to pave way for Ghanaian children to go to school to be educated without hindrance, my government will do that work’’ he assured.



The President said when the economy becomes stable, the free education programme would be extended to ensure a complete free educational system for all in the country.



The President gave the assurance when he addressed school children at the President’s end of year party at Kyebi, as part of his three day Eastern Regional tour.



He advised the children to take part in sporting and leisure activities, in addition to their learning, to develop all their talents.



President Akufo-Addo urged parents to be committed to their wards by giving them good training to avoid some social vices such as child rape and child marriages.



He advised parents to guard against child trafficking and assured of his government’s determination to stop the practice in the country.



The Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II called on parents, teachers and community leaders to ensure that the government’s vision of seeing every child having access to education was realized through proper monitoring of the children both in school and at home.



He advised the children to study hard to and take full advantage of the free education policy to enable them to contribute to the development of the country.



The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ms Otiko Afisah Djaba, advised the children to know their rights, duties and responsibilities, and express their rights productively.