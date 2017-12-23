False Corruption Claims Will Not Distract Us – Nana Addo

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa AAkufo-Addohas has said he will not be distracted by accusations of corruption which he described as attempts to tarnish his government.



He feels there have “been systematic efforts to try and stigmatise [his] government with corruption.”



Speaking during Eastern Region tour at Kyebi, the President stressed that attempts to falsely accuse his hardworking officials of corruption will not deter him from carrying out his mandate.



He made reference to a number of corruption scandals that have rocked his government including the bribery scandal involving the Energy Minister, the A-Plus corruption scandal and the recent extortion allegations levelled against the Trade and Industry Ministry.



Most of these claims came from the opposition National Democratic Congress.



But President Akufo-Addo feels in the cases referenced, justice prevailed as the various allegations were found to be baseless.



“Boakye Agyarko [the Energy Minister] went for vetting at parliament and was accused of bribery. We looked into it and it was spurious. It was a lie. There was no truth whatsoever in it.”



“There are two hardworking men in my office who were accused of corruption – my two deputies. The CID looked into it but there was nothing. CHRAJ, with a boss John Mahama appointed, also looked into the allegations but there was nothing there.”



“Now there a saying Alan Kyeremanten also went and extorted money but we looked into it and there is nothing there… The desperate effort to stigmatise my government with corruption is not going to work,” the president added.



President Akufo-Addo also had some words for the opposition National Democratic Congress saying Ghanaians would again vote based on performance and not talk.



” I recently heard the NDC says they will also enjoy my policies and work on it, if they believe the policies are good then why are they complaining, inform them to stop talking because the talk will not bring them back to power but votes will and I want to let them know Ghanaians will always vote on performance so they should let their talking reflect in their performances.”