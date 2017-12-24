“I Have Faith In The President”- Daasebre Oti-Boateng

Related Stories Daasebre professor Emeritus Oti-Boateng, Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional area, has stated that he has faith in the President, Nana Akufo-Addo to deliver on all his promises.



He said he and his people of the New Juaben area had no doubt that the president would work hard and turn the fortunes of the nation for all to enjoy.



Speaking at a grand durbar at the Koforidua Jackson’s park to climax a three-day tour of the President in Eastern region, Daasebre Oti-Boateng noted, that as a chief, he was ready to support the president achieve all his aims.



Touching on the creation of new districts, the Omanhene indicated that New Juaben in terms of population and size deserved a metropolitan status and therefore did not expect a split of the municipality rather.



The New Juaben municipality is one of the areas benefiting from the creation of new districts in the Eastern region, thus new Juaben north has been carved out of the current New Juaben municipality.



He also called for the re-designing of a rail project in the region that has ignored Koforidua from the process, indicating that Koforidua used to have a vibrant railway system that facilitated trading and business and therefore appealed to government to take a look at the project.



According to him, Koforidua railway lines networked many other towns within the region adding that ‘it therefore makes economic sense to improve the railway line in Koforidua under any project to revamp the railway sector”.



President Akufo-Addo was in the region to thank them for their support in the last election and as part of the tour visited the Upper-Manya Krobo and Asuogyaman districts, the East Akyem district where he hosted the annual President’s party for children at Kyebi, his hometown, and Kwahu-Abene.