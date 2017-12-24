President Akufo-Addo Is A Gift From God - Tema MCE

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is a gift from God and we need to count our blessings with his leadership style, Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La, Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema has said.



He said in his first year in office, President Akufo-Addo had demonstrated his readiness to take the country to greater heights in development with his unprecedented policies that were going down well with most Ghanaians and hoped more would be rolled out in succeeding years.



The Tema MCE, who was interacting with some Journalists on his Christmas and New Year Messages to Ghanaians said: “God is the source of all the blessings, but he blesses through media, especially through leaders and President Akufo-Addo is such a medium through whom God has decided to bless this country.”



He said President Akufo-Addo had demonstrated his readiness to salvage the economy of the country through his numerous social policies that he was rolling out and the tackling of the manufacturing base through the planned large scale construction of factories under the ‘One District, One Factory’ policy.



The MCE said as a transformational leader, President Akufo-Addo had boldly tackled some of the development projects such as free Senior High School education that had remained on the drawing board for so many decades and called on Ghanaians to support him to smoothen the rough edges of the policy for the benefit of all.



“As the first year of President Akufo-Addo closes, it is not a fluke that he is leading Ghanaians and this is the time the country is ready to transition to greater heights.



“For so many years, programmes that have remained pipedreams, President Akufo-Addo has taken bold decisions to undertake them and it takes only the enablement of God to undertake such huge transformative policies.



This is God’s way of blessing us; with a leader who is not afraid to step into his assignment and carry the rest of us along.”



He urged all Ghanaians to pray for the President to live long to fulfill his transformational assignment for all Ghanaians, irrespective of their political, religious, social or economic affiliation.



He commended the people of Tema for their tremendous support for him to successfully carry out his first year in office and called for more cooperation in coming years to execute their development projects.



He cautioned against extremism and excessiveness during the yuletide.



