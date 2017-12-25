PHOTOS: Don't Stigmatize Lepers...As Veep Donates To 3 Marginalized Institutions

Related Stories The Vice president Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has spent some time with inmates of the Osu Children’s Home, Teshie Orphanage and Weija Leprosarium to mark the birth of Christ.



He assured children of both orphanage and inmates at Weija Leprosarium of government’s commitment to improving their wellbeing and development.



Dr. Bawumia noted that his government’s performance will ultimately be determined by how well it improves the lives of the poor and the vulnerable in the society.



Accompanied by the Minister of Information, Mr. Mustapha Hamid, Michael Kofi Baafi, CEO of Free Zones Board and Lawyer Frank Davis, Board Chairman of DVLA - the Vice President put smiles on the faces of the marginalised in society as the world celebrates Christmas.













He donated 100 bags of rice, 200 crates of soft drinks, a bull and an amount of 10,000 Ghana cedis cash to each of the three institutions as his gift for Christmas.



"On behalf of the president I wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year. It is at moments like these that we think about the purpose and the true meaning of what these celebrations are. It is about reflecting on those who are less fortunate than us. Those who feel very excluded. So we are here to wish you a Merry Christmas," he said during his presentation at the Osu Children's Home.