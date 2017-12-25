We Will Celebrate Christmas Even Under Akufo-Addo’s Torrid Leadership – Koku Anyidoho

Related Stories Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho says the bad leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should not stop Ghanaians from celebrating Christmas.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, he stated, “I’m sure even in the days of Mussolini and Hitler Christmas was celebrated one way or the other so even under the torrid leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo and his people we’ll still celebrate Christmas”.



He encouraged Ghanaians to do their best to leave a legacy for the future generations no matter the hardships they face in the coming year.



“On behalf of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho is wishing Ghanaians the best of the season and we pray to the almighty that this country will not go up in flames, that next year by this time we’ll still be having the conversation in spite of whatever hardship that we shall be suffering, and that this country should find some strength from somewhere to be able to grow so that we can leave some legacy for generations unborn,” he said.





