It’s Good Perceived Corruption Under Akufo-Addo Has Been Detected Early - Ken Agyepong

The Assin Central lawmaker, Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyepong has expressed joy over some perceived corrupt acts which have greeted Akufo Addo government in its first year in office.



According to him, his happiness is borne out of the fact that he has on several occasions warned against certain saboteurs planted in the various ministries by the Mahama administration to denigrate Akufo Addo’s government, but his warnings fell on deaf ears.



Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam on Tuesday December 26, 2017, Hon. Agyepong averred he is happy to be vindicated as every prediction he made about the move to tarnish the name Akufo Addo is materializing; adding that the government now has the chance to correct all such wrongs by sacking the saboteurs holding certain key positions.



“I will start with Hawa Koomson’s ministry [Special Development Initiative]; I have always said certain people must be sacked from their position. How can you send someone who was appointed by Mahama to a new ministry to act as Chief Director? When you complain then you see some of own people due to tribal linings defending them and resisting any attempt to ship them out.”



“NPP is behaving as if they understand democracy more than the Queen of England....until we sack such people they will continue to create problems for us. Now, we have our own NPP people leading the opposition NDC to get position in the government. But I am happy it has happened earlier under the first year; we have the opportunity to change things in the next year,” he charged.



To him, it would not matter if President Akufo Addo becomes even one term President but is able to do what is right for the country. Hon. Kennedy Agyepong therefore urged Akufo Addo government to clamp down on individuals in certain public agencies working under the cover of darkness to sabotage the government, as that will pave way for development.



Stamp your Authority



Touching on the recent extortion claims by the Minority following the organisation of Ghana Expatriate Business Awards where some expatriate businessmen were allegedly levied between $25,000 and $100,000 to reserve seats at the event which had President Akufo-Addo in attendance, the maverick politician slammed the Ministry of Trade and Industry for their role in the saga.



He was however of the strong view that "the President didn’t know anything about this and you do this to disgrace him”.



“The President has worked hard to get to where he is today. Most of these things are at the blind side of Nana Akufo Addo. We have come together to build the nation; Nana Akufo Addo, put your feet on the ground and deal with the people who want to tag you with corruption”, he urged the President.



Meanwhile, Speaker of Parliament Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye, has recalled Members of Parliament from recess to enable the House consider a motion filed by the Minority with regards to the alleged extortion of $100,000 from expatriate businessmen by the Trade Ministry during the awards ceremony held in Accra.



The lawmakers are expected to appear on the floor on Friday, 5 January 2018.



