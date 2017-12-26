Asunafo South MP Attacked By NPP Youth (PHOTOS)

Related Stories The Member of Parliament for Asunafo South Constituency Eric Opoku was attacked by some NPP youth at his resident.



The Asunafo South lawmaker as part of his social commitment to his constituents visited the constituency to celebrate the Christmas with them and also solicit from his people their concerns.



In the course of delivering this responsibility, some known NPP thugs numbering about 100, besieged his house and started damaging properties in the compound.



The windscreen of a Toyota land cruiser belonging to the MP was smashed whiles the tyres were cut into pieces.



Chiefs from Kukuom who had come to welcome the MP were not spared, their cars were also damaged.



It has become obvious that the number of attacks that have been going on the said constituency emanates from the camp of the NPP since nothing is done to the culprits whenever arrests are made.