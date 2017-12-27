Open Polling Station Registration To All Executives – NPP Awutu Senya East

Related Stories Concerned NPP Polling stations Executives from Awutu Senya East are asking the national party leadership to prevail on the constituency chairman to make ongoing polling station registration exercise available to all polling stations executives in Awutu Senya East.



Addressing the media in a press conference, convener for the group, Eric Simon Obboh stated that their checks indicate that constituency executives have openly set aside the National Secretariat directives to make ongoing polling station registration exercise available to all polling stations executives and carrying out the update exercise on the blind side of the polling stations executives.



According to him, with barely 4 days to deadline for the polling station registration; none of the 116 polling station executives has been given his or her form to validate and update their membership.



The group is therefore calling on the National Executives for an extension of the date for the deadline to enable them validate their membership hence they need an immediate release of the polling station registers and forms in order to identify genuine party members in the area.



Mr Obboh added that the regional office must send a monitoring team to monitor the exercise in the constituency since they have lost faith in their constituency executives.









