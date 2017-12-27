Mustapha Abdul-Hamid writes

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid Related Stories



Unsurprisingly, this fake news is making the rounds on news portals belonging to political opponents of government, and being circulated on social media by political opponents.



We wish to state categorically that the President has made no such call, and we urge Ghanaians to disregard this false news. Just like the rest of the world, we will await the results of the run-off as declared by Liberia's Electoral Commission.



The attention of the Office of the President has been drawn to a false news report that President Akufo-Addo has congratulated one of the contestants in Liberia's Presidential run-off.Unsurprisingly, this fake news is making the rounds on news portals belonging to political opponents of government, and being circulated on social media by political opponents.We wish to state categorically that the President has made no such call, and we urge Ghanaians to disregard this false news. Just like the rest of the world, we will await the results of the run-off as declared by Liberia's Electoral Commission. Source: Peacefmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.