Akufo-Addo Should Focus On Crimes Committed Under His Watch – Minority

Related Stories The Minority in Parliament say they are “shocked and dismayed” by what they called a brutal and unprovoked attack on the Member of Parliament for the Asunafo South, and former Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Eric Opoku.



The former minister had travelled to celebrate the Christmas festivities with his constituents when he was attacked on 25th December 2017, a statement signed by James Agalga, Ranking Member of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, said on Wednesday.



The MP was attacked in his residence by persons the Minority said are supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party. The statement said the attackers numbering over hundred “armed with machetes and guns carried out the attack without provocation”.



Some property of the MP including his Toyota Land Cruiser got damaged in the course of the attack.



“The minority in parliament condemns the attack in no uncertain terms as it is yet another manifestation of political vigilantism designed to intimidate, harass and silence vocal and outspoken members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“In fact, what happened to the Hon. Eric Opoku on the 25th day of December 2017 is not only criminal but is also an assault on our young and fledgeling democracy,” the statement said.



According to the statement, the security agencies are yet to arrest any of the attackers to face the law, noting, “it is inactions of this kind that has created a culture of impunity that enhances the growth of these lawless elements parading as political vigilantes”.



Calling on the law enforcement agencies to act with despatch in bringing the perpetrators to book, the Minority reiterated, “Such action is crucial to halting and ending these unfettered acts of lawlessness unleashed on Ghanaians across the length and breadth of this country since the NPP came to power.”



“We will also seize this opportunity to call upon the President, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo not only to concentrate on alleged crimes committed in the past but also crimes committed under his watch by members of his government and party.”