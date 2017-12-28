News About Akufo-Addo Congratulating Liberia’s Joseph Boakai A Hoax - Government

Related Stories Government has denied a snapshot of a video footage circulating on social media which captured President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo congratulating Unity Party (UP) Standard Bearer Vice President Joseph Boakai for his electoral victory over leader of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Senator George Manneh Weah.



Liberia held its Presidential run-off on December 26, 2017 with reports indicating that the former footballer is in the lead with votes collated so far, but an image has emerged from a section of the media trying to indicate that Ghana’s President congratulated the “defeated Vice President”



But Minister for Information, Mustapha Hamid has denied the claim revealing that it is being fueled by some political propagandist within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for cheap political points



“The attention of the Office of the President has been drawn to a false news report that President Akufo-Addo has congratulated one of the contestants in Liberia’s Presidential run-off.



Unsurprisingly, this fake news is making the rounds on news portals belonging to political opponents of government, and being circulated on social media by political opponents.



We wish to state categorically that the President has made no such call, and we urge Ghanaians to disregard this false news. Just like the rest of the world, we will await the results of the run-off as declared by Liberia’s Electoral Commission”