Special Prosecutor A Witch-Hunting Instrument - Asiedu Nketia

Related Stories Chief Scribe of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the office of the Independent Special Prosecutor as a witch-hunting instrument if its sole aim is to hunt only past appointees alleged have engaged in corrupt deals.



“Corruption has no political colours but if you think the Special Prosecutor is meant for only NDC members who are corrupt then it is a witch-hunting instrument”, he revealed on Okay Fm.



He lauded the establishment of the office of the Special Prosecutor to deal with corrupt acts in the country but cautioned against the undermining of its legitimacy by some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) with the view that it is meant to prosecute only NDC functionaries.



“Those with that view are the very persons undermining the legitimacy of the office. It is easy for anyone to say it is a witch-hunting instrument. The Special Prosecutor is not going to work in the mortuary but deal with corrupt acts which are still happening as we speak so he should also focus on that”, he said.



According to him, if it is the view of the current government to hunt only past officials with the office of the Special Prosecutor, then it amounts to a complete waste of time.



He however observed that if it is meant to deal with corrupt practices regardless of which political party or functionary is involved, then its legitimacy will be hailed by most Ghanaians as truly independent.



“It must conduct itself in a manner that will win the confidence of Ghanaians as truly independent. But those thinking it is only for NDC are undermining the legitimacy”, he reiterated.



