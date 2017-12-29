NDC Is Not Ready To Choose Who Leads It Into 2020 - Amissah-Arthur

Amissah-Arthur Related Stories Former Vice President, Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not ready to choose who leads it into 2020.



According to him, the leadership of the party are reorganising the party to make it stronger to become the voice that reflects the mood of the people.



“We are not there yet, why are people so interested in candidacy and leadership? We are reorganizing the party to make it stronger, to make it a voice that reflects the mode of the people. So I don’t think that it is time for leadership yet because the leader will come from a reorganized party, not a leader imposed on a party that is disorganized.”



He was therefore of the view that those expressing interest in leading the NDC into the 2020 polls, should first concentrate on contributing to efforts at rebuilding the party.



He said this when he addressed the media in Ho, the capital of the Volta Region on Christmas Day.



He added that any attempt to impose a leader on the NDC ahead of elections 2020, will rather hurt the opposition party’s fortunes.



He said, “a reorganised strong party at the branch level will elect the leader that represents the best interest of our country.”



A number of high profile members of the NDC have announced their intentions of vying for the flagbearership position.



Key among them are former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi; a former Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mr Sylvester Mensah and former Trades Minister, Ekow Spio-Garbrah.