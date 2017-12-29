Related Stories If you are a jobless youth looking to gain employment with the assistance of a Presidential Staffer, then think again because that might just not be possible.



It appears some Presidential staffers are tired of people besieging them for employment and they have taken to social media to vent out their anger.



One of such is Clara Napaga Tia Sulemana. The 30-year old who was an aide to President Akufo-Addo during the 2016 electioneering campaign in a Facebook post, described as nonsense request by some people to her for assistance in getting employment.



She wrote "Those of you who usually meet me at events and immediately want to submit your Cv for employment, this nonsense should end in 2017."



The post has sparked outrage and criticism from many people who are accusing her of becoming drunk by the spoils of power less than a year after getting a job at the presidency.



Many have also expressed disappointment at the tone of the comment saying its an insult to the teaming youth that rallied behind the NPP to win power on the promise that governments economic policies would lead to the creation of jobs for them.