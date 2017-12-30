My Critics Are Ill-Informed - Sanitation Minister

Related Stories Sanitation Minister, Kofi Adda has mounted a spirited defense of his tenure, describing his critics as, “ill-informed”



The work of the Sanitation Minister has come under scrutiny in the past one month, over concerns about filth in most parts of the country, particularly, the national capital.



His competence has therefore been called into question, with some, using social media to demand his sack by President Akufo-Addo.



But speaking to 3FM/TV3’s Kwakye Afreh-Nuamah, the Navrongo Central MP said, “I am not bothered. I am not bothered in the sense that, I am doing the right thing. I am doing what is really required for us to change the system around permanently.”



He rejected all suggestions that his ministry is primarily responsible for cleaning dumped anywhere in the country.



He told Afreh, “Anybody who cares to know this, should know first of all that the ultimate task of sweeping and collecting on the streets is for the local assemblies. The ministry fashions out policies, the ministry does the monitoring and the ministry tires to get the resources for them.”



The Sanitation Minister did not end there. He also took a swipe at his critics saying all their bashing is “based on lack of education, they are ill-informed and I shudder to say, they may be mischievous.”



Having promised to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa by the end of his first term and with the setting up of a special ministry to handle sanitation issues, Ghanaians have high hopes that the next three years will see drastic change in the country’s sanitation situation.



It is therefore least surprising that, the operations of the sanitation ministry has come under such intense scrutiny recently.