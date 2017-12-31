'My Gov't Will Be At Supersonic Speed In 2018' - Akufo-Addo

Related Stories President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed his 2018 resolve to quicken the pace at which his government delivers on its 2016 electoral promises.



"2017 I said I was a man in a hurry. But in 2018, we are coming with supersonic speed", he said during a visit to a technology exhibition organised by Kristo Asafo.



His man-in-a-hurry comment was made during his first state of the nation address in February 2017.



"The times, in which we live, demand that we, all, be in a hurry to deal with the problems we face".



Government has been keen to point out that it has achieved more in a year than the previous NDC government did in eight years.



President Akufo-Addo is on record as the first President to assemble his team of Ministers within the space of a month.



But 2017 saw the NPP government on a launching spree.



President Akufo-Addo launched his government's flagship agricultural policy, National Planting for Food and Job programme barely three months after the government was inaugurated in January.



He also rolled out his government's flagship industrialisation plan, One District One Factory Policy, in August.



It launched its the National Digital Property Addressing System in October after rolling out big bill item - free SHS - in September. But his critics believe the free education policy could have been delayed for better implementation.



Another major launch was the new national identification card in September. But the delivery on its promise to actually produce the cards for Ghanaians is yet to be realised.



At the technology fair where several government officials joined President Akufo-Addo, he repeated his commitment to move Ghana beyond aid.



"The way we move about begging for money in other countries is not nice. That is not how God created us", he said.



The President pointed out that the way to achieve self-sufficiency, is for there to be "masters of technology" in Ghana, praising Apostle Kwadwo Safo for his trail-blazing feats.



The preacher and inventor has said he is the "only man on earth capable of producing metals from seashells and palm husk making metals renewable".



His automobile manufacturing line in Ghana has attracted some international attention.



His Kantanka range of cars includes both saloon and 4-wheel drives. There is an SUV called the Nkunimdie. There are the Kantaka Onantefuo 4x4 pickup and the Kantanka Opasuo range as well as the Otumfo SUV.



