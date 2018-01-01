Akufo-Addo Mourns With Bronx Fire Victims

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commiserated with the families of Ghanaian nationals who lost their lives in Bronx apartment fire disaster in New York on Thursday 28 December 2017.



Nana Akufo-Addo in a tweet said his government will come to the aid of the affected families.



His tweet read: “My deepest condolences to the families of the Ghanaian nationals, who tragically lost their lives in Saturday's Bronx apartment fire disaster in New York. Gov't, through our Mission in Washington, is coming to the aid of the affected families. May their souls rest in peace!!”



Twelve people died in the fire, which fire officials said was caused by a child playing with a stove.



The Ghanaians living in the five-story building in the Belmont section who lost their lives have been identified as 17-year-old Hannah Donkor, 28-year-old Emmanuel Mensah, 48-year-old Gabriel Yaw Sarkodie, 49-year-old Solomon Donkor, 54-year-old Justice Opoku and William Donkor (age unknown).



Mr Emmanuel Mensah was a private in the army who died in the fire while rescuing his neighbours. According to reports, he rescued four people but died in his attempt to rescue the fifth person.



Officials said this is the worst fire tragedy in New York City in at least 25 years.