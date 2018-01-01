Two-Faced Mahama Outlawry Appears At 31st December Revolution Commemoration

Related Stories June 4th as well as 31st December revolutionaries marked the watershed that would propel Flright Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings from political obscurity to the apex of our political dispensation.



The demands of the time, according to people who believed in the ideologies Rawlings used to propagate, were that those actions should be staged to defeat the rots and the ills which had defined the governance system at the time.



Emphasis must be placed on the fact that those days were integrated into our national calender as they became active members of our statutory holidays.



Many, over the period, ferociously kicked against the phenomenon, and would disavow recognizing those dates as pertinent to our political environment. These agitated and discrepant opinions proved abortive as their concerns were disdainfully treated.



The Kufour administration would outlaw these days as national holidays, sending wild jubilations across the land. In 2008, the NPP lost power, ushering in the soft-spoken Mills with his communications expert veep, John Mahama, and the duo would continue to uphold the dictates of the Constitution that had bastardized those revolutionary days as national holidays.



Former President Jerry John Rawlings had expressed disgust at the manner in which Mills and Mahama were mistreating him, the days and the ideals which were their accompaniments. Never did Mills nor Mahama partake in the events which were organized to commemorate the two days. Their ministers and appointees were barred from making appearances at the events.



Mahama ascended the throne when death laid its icily cold hands on Mills, and he was expected to chart a new path. Rawlings and his charges had hoped in vain as Mahama would not depart substantially from the policy adopted by Mills.



Jerry John Rawlings' continuous cries over the matter fell on deaf ears, and would later become the enzyme upon which he was described in unprintable adjectives. The barking dog, according to Asiedu Nketia, had been tamed and caged, with no hope of ever regaining control of the party. His founder status had been whisked away from him.



The NDC crushed to a humiliating defeat, and the Kwesi Botchwey Committee was instituted to collate views from party members on what the causal factors of their defeat were. The report was submitted with series of recommendations. The party was advised to unite its rank and file and to ensure that the top echelon got solidified.



Unity walks were organized, and to the dismay of many political analysts, they were held without the founder of the party. Mahama clearly bore grudges against Rawlings for sitting on the fence while he was losing the 2016 elections.



The 31st December Revolution was commemorated in Ho, and for some grotesque reasons, Mahama and some of his appointees who rained insults on Rawlings in the past appeared at the function. What Mahama considered to be unlawful as veep and president now finds favour in his eyes!



Per this neanderthal behaviour of Mahama, an act which is unlawful as President suddenly becomes lawful as long as one is not in the driving seat!



Is it not hypocritical for Mahama to treat 31st December as some form of unwholesome food item while in office but to hail the same food when power has eluded him?



He believes, somehow that Rawlings would swallow his pretentious disposition hook, line and sinker and allow him free access into his heart.



Once upon a time, young John Dramani Mahama meekly wormed himself into the world of the Rawlingses, got embraced, but later turned their whole world upside down. Mahama is only trying to snake his way back into the broken hearts of the Rawlingses.