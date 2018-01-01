President Akufo-Addo’s love for Ghanaians is big

Related Stories Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La, Tema Metropolitan Assembly has called on all Ghanaians to emulate President Akufo-Addo’s sense of national love which entails the forgiveness, temperance and tolerance of opponents.



He urged Ghanaians to be more tolerant in 2018 to emulate the shining example of the President who had over the years ignored and tolerated his opponents prior to his elevation to the seat of Presidency.



The MCE made the call when he toured ten churches in the Metropolis, to mark the twilight of 2017 and the turn on the New Year2018.



Nii Annang-La called on them to leave the baggage of hatred, bitterness, and intemperance that might have developed in 2017 and forge ahead for unity of purpose that would ensure growth and Development in the Metropolis.



At the Anglican Church in Tema Newtown, Nii Annang-La pointed out that Nana’s journey to the Presidency had been fraught with a lot of offenses, including open insults, and yet immediately he became President, he publicly forgave all and asked that the whole nation reconcile and move on.



“As all Ghanaians witness the Presidency of Akufo-Addo and realize that he is not as vindictive as his detractors made him out to be and can be compared to the likes of former President Nelson Mandela of South Africa who chose to forgive all those who had hurt him after spending 27 years in prison.”



The Tema MCE said President Akufo-Addo and Nelson Mandela are not angels but flesh and blood like everyone else and that if they could muster the discipline to forgive personal wrongs in the interest of their nations, then everyone else can also forgive.



For Christians, he said, it was even more imperative to practise forgiveness and love because, long before Nana Akufo-Addo and Nelson Mandela would walk the earth, The Lord and Saviour Jesus had taught and lived those principles as example for humanity.



He urged all Ghanaians to therefore, be exampled by President Akufo-Addo whose great love for Ghana enabled him to be exampled by Jesus, who asked for forgiveness for those who were even crucifying him.



The Tema Newtown Anglican Church was just one of about ten churches that the MCE had toured to preach his message of peace and love at the turn of the New Year.



Other churches visited included the Tema Presbyterian church and the Tema branch of the Royal House Chapel international, where the MCE and his family fellowship.