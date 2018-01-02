Nana-B EulogIses Brong Ahafo NPP Communicators

Related Stories The deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme and hopeful for the National Youth Organiser position of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye has lavished praise on party communicators in the Brong Ahafo region. Chronicling events of brutalities that were unleashed on the party communicators before, during and after the 2016 General Elections, Nana-B admitted, that without bravado, commitment, genuine sacrifice and love for the party, they would have abandoned their communication responsibilities as they constantly suffered unprovoked attacks.



He recounted how thugs led by Abdullai Naaba, brother to Collins Dauda and currently a fugitive, inflicted machete wounds, assaulted and vehemently intimidated NPP communicators in the region under the full glare of the police. These despicable atrocities and horrendous horrors he added, did not scare the party's communicators to abandon their service to the party. He tasked the Ghana Police Service to ensure that Abdullai Naaba and his syndicate are made to pay for their sins.



He noted that party communicators across the country, himself a member, played an undeniable role in bringing the party to power and as such, must be attended to, just as other party functionaries have been. He revealed his plan to set up a Welfare Fund to attend to party activists who suffer various forms of injuries while serving the party. The relatives of deceased party activists, mostly children and helpless widows often left unattended to, he revealed, would also be catered for by the Welfare Fund. He noted that a party that does not honour its hereoes is not worth dying for. This initiative he admitted, can be only be implemented if he is elected to be part of the National Executive Council as National Youth Organiser. He made an undisclosed cash donation to the party communicators during at an end of year meeting held in Sunyani for party communicators in the region.



On their part, the Brong Ahafo Communication team thanked Nana-B for his kind gesture, as many of them have been left unattended to since the party's ascension to power. They overwhelmingly declared their support for Nana-B in his quest to replace Sammy Awuku as National Youth Organiser and tasked other leading members of the party to come to the aid of communicators.