The Return Of NDC In 2020 Will Send NPP Beyond The Bush - Suhuyini

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is optimistic the 2020 elections is a done deal for it prepares to retake power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ghanaians are gradually getting disappointed in.



Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North Constituency, Alhaji Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini reveals that the NDC though in opposition, is strategically positioning itself to snatch power from the NPP in the next elections indicating that its defeat at the December 2016 polls was a blessing in disguise.



“When you are defeated in a fight, you pull back restrategize and bounce back with full vigor and readiness to fight and win. For over a year now we have been strategizing, readjusting and readying ourselves for another day and I can tell you that when we return, we will send the elephant beyond the bush”, he said.



According to him, the NDC party has not rested on its oars since it was handed the humiliating defeat calling on the rank and file to continue to lend the needed support to the party to ensure that it wins in the next fight having had a feel of the NPP government which is bad compared to the good NDC.



Speaking at the handing over of a refurbished Health Post at Choggu, the lawmaker admitted that it is not easy being in opposition but said that should not be an excuse for the minority to continue to hold government accountable for its promises made to Ghanaians.



Though he indicated that there were flaws in the administration of the NDC, he disclosed that it was far better than what is currently pertaining in the country adding that God wanted them to have the feel of a bad government and a good one.



“The experience of Ghanaians will ensure that when the NDC returns in 2020 they will learn to appreciate what God gave them and value it now they have tasted both”, he stressed.