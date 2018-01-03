No Way! 'Why Should I Wake Up In The Morning And Follow Corrupt Mahama Appointees To Court? Asks Koku

Related Stories A Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Mr. Koku Anyidoho has served notice the Party will not follow any accused persons to court for whatever it may be worth.



This directly contradicts an earlier call by former President Mahama on party supporters to solidarise with members charged with any offences.



Speaking at the 31st December Revolution Anniversary held in the Volta Regional capital, Ho recently, the Mr. Mahama remarked saying “We must be prepared to face any prosecution that this government throws at us, but we must do so with commitment and solidarity; solidarity with our colleagues who may fall foul of the law because the law says you are innocent until proven guilty by a competence and justice of the court”.



But Mr. Anyidoho argues that persons who may fall on the edges of the Special Prosecutor’s knife have associates, family members and friends who may deem it necessary to follow them to court but not the NDC as a political party or its executives.



“Why should I wake up in the morning and say a particular individual has been sent to court so I must follow him to court?”, he asked.



“Of course, such persons have families, friends and loved ones who are free to follow them to Court and of course who may want to follow them to court and nothing stops them but to mass up as party executives, stop our jobs and follow them to court, no”, he added.



Koku was commenting on the passage of the law on the office of a Special Prosecutor on Adom FM.



Explaining the former president’s comments further, however, Koku Anyidoho said what he did was to caution the rank and file of the NDC from joining the NPP to castigate people who have been accused out of political malice.



“As a political party, we shouldn’t fall for the propaganda of the NPP and that we all support hundred percent”, he indicated.



