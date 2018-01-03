My Chambers Will Defend You - Freddie Blay Tells Special Prosecutor Targets

Related Stories Acting New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, Freddie Blay says he is ready to provide legal services to individuals who risk prosecution for corruption-related activities by the yet-to-be-appointed Special Prosecutor to approach his chambers for legal representation.



He said his law firm is will provide legal representation to anyone, including former government appointees who will be wrongfully accused of causing financial loss to the state.



Speaking on Asempa FM Tuesday, the former lawmaker said he has no interest in who is prosecuted.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given his assent to the Office of Special Prosecutor Bill passed by Parliament in November last year.



This kicks into action processes to fully set up the Office and to appoint the individual who will undertake the prosecution of corrupt officials.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said the government's anti-corruption campaign is likely to target its members, with suspicions the prosecutor may be an NPP member.



NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said the appointment of an NPP member as the prosecutor will amount to a waste of the nation's "time and resources."



Responding to the claim, Mr Blay said the appointment process will be transparent to allow Parliament to thoroughly vet the nominee.



"We want to make it independent just like in other countries. We all have to work towards that to make sure it succeeds, " he said.



But the Special Prosecutor will neither be subjected to the whims or caprices of the president, he added.



“It will not be subject to any control by anybody, not even the president’s office, and that is what the president has decided to happen,”