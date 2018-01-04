Moneycracy Killing NDC

Related Stories Leading members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have stated that the party lost the 2016 general elections due to the massive use of money to manipulate and influence people.



The leading party members, some of whom have sighted the famous Kwesi Botchway Report, have warned that the continuous ‘monetisation’ of the NDC would keep it in opposition forever.



The leaders, including the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President Jerry John Rawlings, reiterated this during the 36th Anniversary of the 31st December 1981 Revolution in Ho.



Former President Jerry John Rawlings, Kingsford Alban Bagbin, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho, former Speaker of Parliament; Dan Abodakpui, former MP for Keta; Modestus Ahiable, former Ambassador took turns to condemn the incessant use of money to manipulate the rank and file of the party.



According to them, monetization of the party worsened under the erstwhile Mahama administration, particularly in the run-up to the 2016 general elections.



Former President Rawlings, who has on numerous occasions warned against monetisation in the party, said, “Today, our politics is one of patronage and dependence on cash cows. Some people have used the leadership opportunities offered them to acquire ill-gotten wealth, which they now use to manipulate us.”



“To this end, the youth of the party are motivated by monetary influence rather than principles so much that they see political association as an economic association, further emboldening the so-called kingmakers.”



“Today, many perceive politics as being synonymous with acquiring wealth at a fraudulently rapid pace and have nothing to do with service to country. Politics, to some, is no longer about the right of every individual to have a say in national decision-making through the district assemblies and other grassroots political structures that were created to enhance equity and create a national wealth of ideas and sense of belonging.



Dan Abodakpui said “the leaders must not use money to manipulate the grassroots.



Alban Bagbin, Modestus Ahiable and many others who spoke at the event, emphasised that it was time to adopt the principles of Accountably, Probity, Integrity and Social Justice which were the ideals of the June 4 and 31st December events.



Edward Doe Adjaho said, “Let’s give the party back to the people, let’s make the people the center of the party.”