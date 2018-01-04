Blay Raises Hope In Nana’s Govt

Related Stories The Acting National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, is optimistic President Akufo-Addo will create opportunities for Ghanaians in 2018.



Although many expectations have not been met since the party assumed power, there is the need for all and sundry to have faith in the great leader we fought to serve,” according to him.



Mr Blay, in a New Year message to Ghanaians, called on the citizenry, particularly NPP faithful, to surmount the numerous challenges.



He asked Ghanaians to take consolation in the fact that the nation has a listening and working government with the spirit of servitude which puts the citizens first.



“Let’s brace ourselves for the greater opportunities that lie ahead of us this New Year, tap into all not just to better our lives but that of others around us,” he underscored.



He thanked the party members for their sacrifices and selfless support that have strengthened the NPP.



“Together, we fought our way back from eight years in opposition. Along the line, we lost soldiers of the patriotic army for change. May their selfless souls rest in perfect peace.”



The NPP Chairman said the party members must protect one another, care for the sick, feed the hungry and welcome strangers no matter where they come from.



“Those are the values that guide us as humans because our greatest responsibility is to serve,” Mr Blay disclosed.



“2018 will bring all Ghanaians joy, peace, fulfilment and above all the heart to look out for one another.”