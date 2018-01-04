NPP Must Audit New Members – Titus Glover

Related Stories Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East in the Greater Accra Region, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has asked executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the various constituencies to audit new members who want to be captured onto the party’s voter register.



According to the MP, who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Transport, the constituency executives should resist putting non-party members in the register to avoid chaos in the 2020 elections.



He requested the party offices to encourage new members to register but they must ensure that they audit them to make sure that only true party members are registered and not charlatans.



Mr Titus-Glover, in an interview with DAILY GUIDE, asked the party executives to learn from what happened to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the last elections – as it registered people who are not party members, which affected the party in the 2016 elections.



His remarks were in response to calls by some members of the NPP in the Tema East Constituency. They are asking the national leadership of the party to cause the registers of the party to be released to the various constituencies as soon as practicable, to enable it register new members.



But Mr Titus-Glover noted that those calling for the release of registers are not true NPP members but impostors.



“We cannot open the floodgate; we need to know who are true NPP persons; and we must be able to audit the members. If we don’t do that and bring NDC members to come and elect our leaders for us, we are in trouble. Even today the NDC Kwesi Botchway report is telling them to throw out the register they did because it is pregnant with problems, so why do you also want to go and open the floodgate?” he wondered.



“I don’t see as a problem because it is talking about of update of register. My chairman told me when these registers came he summoned a meeting and a decision was taken on the update of the register.



“Those calling for the opening of the floodgate are characters who campaigned against me and used my name to summon meetings and shared red bands. These are characters who campaigned vigorous against me that I should lose. If an MP wants to meet his constituents, must they share red bands? All that they are doing is just to cause destruction but I won’t mind them because I am focused to bring development to my people,” the Tema East MP stated.