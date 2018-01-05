Akufo-Addo’s Government Won’t Tolerate Indiscriminate Building

Related Stories Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, has made it clear that the transformational agenda that President Nana Akufo-Addo is pursuing is all encompassing and therefore includes disciplined country planning.



“In this regard, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government will exercise zero tolerance for lawless and haphazard erection of buildings and structures on the national landscape.



Nii Annang-La, who was speaking to a section of Journalists in his office after a demolition of a public toilet that had been illegally constructed at the Community One Market said ‘we won’t tolerate indiscriminate building under this government.”



“As a government, we have a responsibility to ensure the safety of the Ghanaian people from all sorts of harm, including; the harms that unplanned concrete jungles pose to the safety of the citizenry.



“In this country, the frequent razing down of our markets has, over the years, come to be accepted as part of the national narrative.”



He said apart from the fact that the location of the public toilet was unsanitary, they also built it without prior approval and permit coverage from the TMA.

The MCE said after several notices to the operators of the facility, the TMA sent in its taskforce to demolish it in the public interest.



He appealed to all Ghanaians to do the right thing by securing necessary permits before putting up structures across the country.



“It is because of the evasion of permits and illegal construction of structures that we recently had that unfortunate spell with filling station explosions that took the lives of so many precious Ghanaians. I will urge all members of the public to obey the law in these matters, because His Excellency President Akufo-Addo’s government is here to ensure that the public’s safety is upheld,” He said.



Nii Annang-La explained that the government does not take pleasure in demolishing illegal structures as such structures usually serve as sources of livelihood or accommodation for Ghanaians, but hastened to add that the government, however, has a responsibility to uphold the common good.