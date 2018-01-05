Government Blames GBC Director For TV Licence Fiasco

“The Attorney-General didn’t know, the National Media Commission [NMC] didn’t know, GBC Board didn’t know, the Ministry of information didn’t know. The Director-General of GBC, on his own, writes to the Secretary of Judicial Service and says that he should set up a court. In fact, it is the response of the Judicial Service Secretary to him, saying that in response to your letter...we have set up these courts. That letter was then leaked into the public space. Otherwise, we wouldn’t even know sitting here that any courts have been established,” Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid revealed in an interview on Joy News, Thursday.
