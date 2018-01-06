PNC Chairman Faces Suspension Over Akufo-Addo Meeting

Related Stories National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC) Bernard Mornah will have to explain to the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) the circumstances that led to the presence of suspended General Secretary Atik Mohammed at a meeting with the president or face suspension.



Mr Mornah is expected to explain why he did not resist Mr Mohammed from holding himself as General Secretary at the meeting on Thursday, knowing very well that he has been suspended.



These were disclosed by PNC’s Vice Chairman Henry Asante on Friday in an interview on 3FM.



Mr Mornah and Atik Mohammed represented the PNC at the meeting of political party leaders and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House.



But the party has faulted the National Chairman for allowing Atik Mohammed to attend the meeting with him though he was part of the NEC decision to suspend the latter.



Speaking on 3FM‘s News Hour, Vice Chairman Asante said Mr Mornah denied knowledge of how Mr Mohammed got access to the meeting at the presidency at an earlier meeting on Friday.



“We decided that since the chairman came to deny it, we need [him] at NEC to explain,” he said.



The summons by NEC is expected to be served Mr Mornah not later than a fortnight while communications will be served stakeholders stating clearly the suspension of Mr Atik Mohammed.