Ghanaians Gives Nana Addo’s Government Thumps Up

Mr Papa Kofie, a shop owner at Accra-Tudu, told the Ghana News Agency that President Nana Addo’s governance in the space of a year is unmatched, highlighting the implementation of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.



He said the government did a great job in paying the debts of the School Feeding programmes for SHS schools and the National Health Insurance Scheme.



“He has lightened the burdens of parents by introducing the free Senior High education. Our currency too has gained some stability if you ask me. So I think he has done a great job in his one year,” he said.



Mr Kofie added that Mr Boakye Agyarko, the Minister for Energy and Petroleum, was his favourite because he thought the minister had done a perfect job in ending ‘Dumsor’.



Ms Juan Owusu, a worker at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, also told GNA that President Akufo- Addo’s government had done fairly well but said that it still had a lot to do in terms of employment.



“Because of the high unemployment rate, our youth are engaging themselves in social vices that in the long run can hinder the development of the country,” she added.



Also speaking to the GNA, Mr Andrew Oppong, a newspaper vendor, said Nana Addo had performed fairly above average.



He said “I admire the way the President tackles issues head-on without fear of criticisms. He always finds time to address every issue he is criticised of and that is the quality that has not been common among previous Presidents,” he said.



Mr Oppong said he would, however call on President Akufo-Addo’s government to make sure the issues surrounding the murder of former Abuakwa North MP, JB Dankwa was unearthed to settle all suspicions.

The newspaper vendor also appreciated the work of Mr Boakye Agyarko, the Minister for Energy and Petroleum, saying he has dealt with the energy crises perfectly.



“I don’t think he has paid much attention to sanitation and transportation. The police extortion cases are even worse than before and bribery and corruption is still ongoing. When you get to the DVLA offices, these ‘goro’ boys still operate. To me this government is robbing Peter to Peter,” one Solomon Acquah, a teacher said.



Edward Mensah, a business man said: “For me it’s been good, especially the introduction of the free SHS policy”



“My favourite Minister is Ambrose Derry, the Minister for the Interior for his role in maintaining and collating with security agencies to curb crimes especially at the immigration.



“But I however think President Akufo-Addo still has a lot to do in terms of his free SHS policy. The schools are congested, dormitories, classes and utility facilities are being overrun by students. I think it is also the reason why there has been so much outbreak of deadly diseases in the schools, and consequently some deaths”, Mohammed Tufailu, a civil servant.



Ajia Lahiru, a trader at Accra, said the President’s performance had been fairly good but would want him to get a permanent solution to traders that sold along pavements.