Alhaji Bature’s Death: Is NDC Worth Dying For? Dela Coffie Queries As He Slams Mahama

Related Stories An activist of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Dela Coffie has slammed former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for going on a unity walk on the day a 'party stalwart' is being buried.



According to him, "the lack of empathy is so shocking"



Alhaji Bature, who was the Editor of the Al-Hajj newspaper and a staunch member of the NDC passed away on Friday, January 5, 2018 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital following a short illness.



He was buried today in accordance with Islamic law at the Nima Cemetery in Accra.



However on the same day of the burial, the NDC held its 5th Unity Walk at Techiman in the Brong Ahafo region and was led by former President John Dramani Mahama.



Dela Coffie who was not enthused about the development wondered if "the NDC is worth dying for"



He took to his facebook page and wrote:



I am so shocked. Pleasantly shocked. A party stalwart and a hero has fallen. He is due to be interred later this afternoon. The man he defended with his life, toiled and "died for" is on a self promotional tour ("unity walk"), amidst fanfare, pomp and pageantry, and without an ounce of respect to the fallen activist?



Couldn't the organisers of the so-called unity walk pushed it to a later date in honour of Alhaji's demise?



Does the death of #AlhajiBature mean anything to John Mahama? And is the NDC worth dying for?



Is anyone else sick of this? The lack of empathy is so shocking.



May the Almighty God have mercy on us all.



Rest well, Alhaji....