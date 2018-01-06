Don’t Repeat NDC's Mistakes - NDP Tells NPP

Related Stories The Central Regional Branch of the National Democratic Party (NDP) has cautioned the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government not to repeat the mistakes of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) which sent them out of power.



In a statement issued in Cape Coast, the NDP said while it appreciates major policies introduced by the NPP such as the Free SHS to bring socio-economic relief to Ghanaians and the signing of the Special Prosecutor’s bill into law, such initiatives would not automatically win the NPP a second term in office.



It said the NPP must ensure that its administration dealt decisively with all forms of indiscipline that have reared the head in the country.



The statement noted that the NPP must work harder to ensure that their promises to Ghanaians are fulfilled to bring economic relief to all.



Political Saboteurs



The statement further cautioned the NPP to be wary of political saboteurs whose motive is to undermine the work of the administration.



“The NPP structure is replete with personalities that are on an espionage mission to give the NDC vital information which may punch holes or create problems into the party’s administration” it said.



The statement explained that, the current administration was somehow repeating some of the mistakes committed by the NDC which led the party into opposition, adding that Ghanaians are politically alert and would not hesitate to make changes in government.



Sound Economic Policies



It advocated for the strengthening of government structures to avoid internal squabbles as well as implement sound economic policies that would aid the transformation of the country.



It urged the NPP to be bold and focused while making room for constructive criticisms at all times.



The statement further admonished the NPP to do introspection of how it lost power in 2008 after the implementation of good policies such as Youth Employment, School Feeding, Free Maternal Care, MASLOC as well as the introduction of the Metro Mass Transport among others, and strive to introduce policies that better the lives of all.