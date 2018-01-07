Antwi-Danso Gives Thumps Up To Akufo-Addo

Related Stories Dr Vladimir Antwi-Danso, an experienced Researcher and Consultant on International Relations, says the Government has performed creditably in the first year in office.



He expressed optimism that some key policies and programmes initiated by the Government within the period would yield the needed results in the ensuing years.



He commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for constituting his government immediately after the inauguration, while all his appointees had equally performed to expectation, saying; “None of the ministers has shown mediocrity in the discharge of his or her duties’’.



Dr Antwi-Danso, who is also the Acting Executive Director of the Centre for Local Governance Advocacy, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, to express his thoughts on the Government’s performance during the year under review.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government would chalk one year in office on Sunday, January 7, 2018 when the then President-Elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia were sworn into office.



Commenting on whether the President’s actions and inactions had improved the rule of law in the country, Dr Antwi-Danso said it was not the President alone who was supposed to promote the rule of law, but the democratic institutions, the media and the structures put in place must work collectively to enhance it.



He noted that the President inherited an undisciplined society, which permeated through various governance institutions and structures.



He cited political vigilantism by members of the Invincible Forces, a group affiliated to the ruling NPP, which invaded court rooms and forcefully ejected appointed personalities and individuals from office.



“There is too much indiscipline in society with even some school kids attacking their teachers, some police personnel and some religious leaders engaging in various acts of indiscipline, among others, and these things must stop,’’ Dr Antwi-Danso said.



He noted that as long as indiscipline was pervasive in the society, it was a constant reminder that, the President, the media and all stakeholders were supposed to play their respective roles to help dib it in the bud.



Touching on some foreign dignitaries that visited the country during the year under review, Dr Antwi-Danso said it was a clear indication that Ghana was on the right track and a force to reckon with in the international arena.



“I believe that it will translate into Foreign Direct Investments with businesses coming here to transact business with us,” he said.



Some very important personalities that visited Ghana last year included the Prime Minister of Italy, Paolo Gentiloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and the King of the Kingdom of Morocco, His Majesty King Mohammed VI.